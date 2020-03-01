Judicial Custody Of Woman Charged For 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan Extended Till March 5

A sedition case has been registered against Amulya Leona. (File)

A Bengaluru Court has extended the judicial custody of Amulya Leona, who raised ''Pakistan Zindabad (Long Live Pakistan)'' slogan at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally in Bengaluru's Freedom Park on February 20, till March 5.

Amulya Leona was sent to 14-day judicial custody for her actions in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

A sedition case has been registered against Amulya Leona.

According to the police, a suo moto case under relevant sections have been registered against the girl.

