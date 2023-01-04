In Bengaluru Horror, Woman's Decomposed Body Found In Drum At Rail Station

Bengaluru: Forensic experts have inspected the area for clues.

The decomposed body of a woman was found in a plastic drum at a railway station in Bengaluru this morning. The cleaning staff found the drum on Platform 1 of Yesvantpur railway station and alerted the railway cops on noticing the stench, said an official.

The woman, suspected to be in her late 20s, is yet to be identified.

"The cleaning staff found the decomposed body inside a box kept on platform number 1. A team of forensic experts is at the railway station. An investigation is on," said Kusuma Hariprasad, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, South Western Railway.

The railway cops have registered a case.