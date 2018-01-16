Drunk Bengaluru Mob Seen Hitting 2 Men On Bike In Viral Video The man who led the group of drunken revellers and one of his accomplices has been arrested.

Share EMAIL PRINT Two men from the north-east were beaten by a drunken mob in Bengaluru. Bengaluru: Two young men from the north-east are thrashed and punched by a group of New Year's revellers in Bengaluru in a video that has gone viral. The 27-second video shows a group partying in a lane at the city's posh Indira Nagar area when three persons, including a woman, arrive on a motorbike. The bike gently brushes past one of the revellers without causing any visible harm to him. But suddenly, some of the other revellers pounce on the two men, repeatedly hitting them on their faces. The woman, who got off the bike before it fell during the assault, reportedly tried to stop the group but without any luck.



The woman on the bike was not attacked, said Bengaluru Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar. However, one of the victims -- Gautam -- later claimed that the woman was his sister and had been slapped once. Describing it as a case of road rage, Mr Kumar said two of the assaulters have been arrested. One of them, Ambreesh, has a criminal record. The police are looking for three more men.



The video was shot and uploaded by another group of revellers, police said, adding that the bikers who were attacked didn't report the assault. After watching the video, the police filed a case on their own and are trying to approach the victims, said Mr Kumar.



The previous year, Bengaluru's New Year celebration was clouded by outrage after many women were molested and harassed by a big mob that went on the rampage in the city's MB Road and Brigade Road, where people had gathered for celebrations. The police had then denied there was any molestation.



Two young men from the north-east are thrashed and punched by a group of New Year's revellers in Bengaluru in a video that has gone viral. The 27-second video shows a group partying in a lane at the city's posh Indira Nagar area when three persons, including a woman, arrive on a motorbike. The bike gently brushes past one of the revellers without causing any visible harm to him. But suddenly, some of the other revellers pounce on the two men, repeatedly hitting them on their faces. The woman, who got off the bike before it fell during the assault, reportedly tried to stop the group but without any luck.The woman on the bike was not attacked, said Bengaluru Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar. However, one of the victims -- Gautam -- later claimed that the woman was his sister and had been slapped once. Describing it as a case of road rage, Mr Kumar said two of the assaulters have been arrested. One of them, Ambreesh, has a criminal record. The police are looking for three more men. The video was shot and uploaded by another group of revellers, police said, adding that the bikers who were attacked didn't report the assault. After watching the video, the police filed a case on their own and are trying to approach the victims, said Mr Kumar.The previous year, Bengaluru's New Year celebration was clouded by outrage after many women were molested and harassed by a big mob that went on the rampage in the city's MB Road and Brigade Road, where people had gathered for celebrations. The police had then denied there was any molestation.