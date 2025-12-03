Drugs Worth Rs 28 Crore Seized By Bengaluru Cops Ahead Of New Year, Foreign Drug Peddlers Arrested

The Bengaluru City Crime Branch Narcotics Wing has intensified its crackdown on drug networks ahead of New Year celebrations, arresting two foreign nationals and seizing narcotics worth more than Rs 28.75 crore in three separate operations across the city.

Acting on credible intelligence, CCB officials raided a residence in Sampigehalli, a locality in Bengaluru where they arrested a 29-year-old Tanzanian woman, Nancy Omary. She was allegedly stocking large quantities of MDMA for distribution during the festive period.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, following which the team seized 9 kg of MDMA crystals (worth approximately Rs 18.5 crore) and a mobile phone and other evidence linked to the crime.

The accused, who arrived in Delhi on a tourist visa in 2023, later moved to Bengaluru and worked as a hair stylist while simultaneously engaging in drug peddling. She allegedly procured MDMA at low prices from Delhi and other locations and sold it to known customers for profit. Further investigation is underway.

In another operation in Bengaluru's Siddapura, CCB officers arrested 28-year-old Nigerian national Emmanual Arinze near Lalbagh South Gate, a botanical garden.

Based on a complaint and intelligence inputs, an NDPS case was registered, leading to the recovery of 1 kg of MDMA crystals (worth approximately Rs 2.25 crore) and other items used for drug distribution.

Arinze entered India on a business visa in 2021 and shifted to Bengaluru in 2022. He sourced MDMA from Delhi, Goa, and other foreign peddlers and used drop locations to supply drugs. The man had previously been arrested under the NDPS Act in February 2024 by Govindapura Police and was released from judicial custody in April 2025, after which he resumed drug peddling. He is now back in judicial custody, and efforts are on to trace an absconding associate.

In a third operation, the CCB acted on information from Customs officers regarding suspicious parcels at the Foreign Post Office in Chamarajpet in Bengaluru. The investigation led to the seizure of 8 kg of Hydro Ganja (worth approximately Rs 8 crore).

The narcotics were sourced from abroad, neatly packed, and routed to Bengaluru through postal parcels. A case has been registered at the CCB Police Station, and teams are working to identify those behind the operation.