Congressman Accused Of Petrol Threat In Office Sent To Judicial Custody

Narayanaswamy, a former Congress block president was seen in a video splashing a yellow liquid inside the office while making threats.
A complaint had been filed by a revenue officer, Satish Kumar, and four teams had been formed to arrest him.
However, like the son of a Congress MLA accused of assaulting a man who made headlines in huge embarrassment to the party, Narayanaswamy too surrendered.
The police said that as the case was reported after a couple of days, forensic tests could not confirm if the liquid that was splashes was indeed petrol.
Last week, the son of legislator NA Haris was allegedly beat a man so badly that he ended up in the intensive care unit. Haris's son, Mohammed Nalapad, was not brought in by police but only surrendered 36 hours after the attack. This led to accusation by the opposition of political influence being used to protect him.