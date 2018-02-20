Congress Leader Accused Of Sprinkling Petrol In Office. Caught On Video In a mobile phone video, Congress leader Narayanaswamy is seen splashing what could be petrol in an office of Bengaluru's civic body BBMP or Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

A Congress leader is seen sprinkling what could be petrol inside a government office in Bengaluru and threatening an officer in a video that has embarrassed the ruling party at a time it is facing condemnation over a lawmaker's son beating up an injured man.In a mobile phone video filmed on Friday, Congress leader Narayanaswamy is seen splashing some liquid in an office of Bengaluru's civic body BBMP or Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. Wearing all-white, the politician is also seen pouring the liquid on a revenue officer's desk. The officer, Chengal Rayappa, is seen pleading with the politician.A police complaint has been filed against Narayanaswamy and the liquid is being tested to see if it was petrol."We have come to know now and the FIR (First Information Report) will be filed and action will be taken," said Bangalore City Development Minister KJ George.With elections just months away, the incident has been seized by political parties.The opposition BJP called it another demonstration of hooliganism by the state's ruling Congress. The party's Suresh Kumar said the Congress leader is close to lawmaker Byrathi Basavaraj, who in turn is close to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.The Congress's image in the state has taken a huge beating after a lawmaker's son was arrested for beating an injured man at a restaurant on Saturday. Mohammad Harris Nalapad thrashed the man allegedly for placing his injured leg on a table.Nalapad allegedly walked up to the man, who had placed his bandaged foot on the table during dinner at a restaurant in a mall. Nalapad asked him to remove it and "sit properly". When the man refused, there was an argument that escalated into a brawl with Nalapad and his friends hitting him. His eyes were swollen shut and his clothes were blood soaked by the time the group was done with him. A tweet by historian Ramachandra Guha, a resident of Bengaluru, sparked uproar on social media.Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered strict action against Nalapad, the son of Congress legislator NA Harris. Nalapad, a youth leader of the Congress, has also been expelled from the party for six years.