Congress MLA's Son, Accused Of Thrashing Man In Bengaluru, Surrenders Nalapad had allegedly approached the Vidwath, who had placed his bandaged foot on the table at a posh restaurant in UB City mall, and asked him to remove it. He started raining blows on Vidwath when he refused to move his leg. His blood-soaked clothes were evidence of the brutality he faced

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered strict action against Bengaluru legislator NA Harris' son for thrashing a man for placing his injured leg on the table. Nalapad, who is the general secretary of the Youth Congress in Bengaluru district, has also been expelled from the party for six years, Karnataka Congress president G Parameshwara said.



NA Haris had yesterday told reporters, "Whoever does wrong is wrong, be it the son of a MLA or anyone else. I have always advised my son to never do anything wrong. I will see that my son does not do anything like this again."



Nalapad had allegedly approached Vidwath, who had placed his bandaged foot on the table at a restaurant in the upscale UB City mall, and asked him to remove it. He started raining blows on Vidwath when he refused to move his leg, eyewitnesses said. His swollen eyes and blood-soaked clothes were evidence of the brutality he faced.



Vidwath was rushed to the Mallya Hospital, where Nalapad and his friends allegedly went, and threatened him against filing a complaint.



A tweet by historian Ramachandra Guha, a resident of Bengaluru, sparked uproar on social media.



With Karnataka assembly elections in just a few months, the chief minister appears to be steering clear of any trouble that could swing the perception battle in favour of opposition parties.



"Offenders should be punished to the full extent of law regardless of who they are. No less, no more. Police will take action as per law and bring the guilty to book," Siddaramaiah tweeted.



But the BJP isn't in a mood to let go of the opportunity to attack the Congress government. While accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of failing to maintain law and order in the state, Malvika Avinash, BJP spokesperson, said, "This young man is a repeat offender. He was involved in similar incidents in the past. Strict action must be taken against him."





