Youth Congress Leader Allegedly Beats Up Man At Upscale Bengaluru Restaurant Mohammad Harris Nalapad, the son of Bengaluru legislator NA Harris, allegedly beat up the man so severely that dried blood could be seen splattered on the man's torn shirt at the hospital

Mohammad Harris Nalapad is the son of Bengaluru legislator (right) NA Harris Bengaluru: Mohammad Harris Nalapad, the son of Bengaluru legislator NA Harris, allegedly beat up a man at a city restaurant so severely that dried blood could be seen splattered on the man's torn shirt as he sat on a hospital bed for treatment.



Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered the Bengaluru Police Commissioner to take action against Nalapad, who was the Youth Congress general secretary of Bengaluru district, for allegedly beating up the man at an upscale restaurant in central Bengaluru.



Historian and Bengaluru resident Ramachandra Guha tweeted to the chief minister seeking action against the legislator's son. Here is a news report of the incident: https://t.co/Asl0mgQ98h

NA Harris is the MLA for my constituency; such behaviour is unacceptable. I hope the CM @siddaramaiah takes prompt action against father and son. - Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) February 18, 2018 He has been expelled from the party for six years, Karnataka Congress president G Parameshwara said.At a restaurant in the upscale UB City mall, Nalapad allegedly approached a young man, identified by his first name was Vidwath, who was sitting with his plastered foot up and told him to take his foot down. When Vidwath refused, the legislator's son allegedly rained blows on him.



Vidwath was taken to Mallya Hospital, 4 km away, where Nalapad is alleged to have visited and threatened him. A police case has been filed against the MLA's son.



After Ramachandra Guha tweeted about the incident, the matter escalated on social media and even the Bengaluru Police tweeted back, promising to take action. "Police will take action as per the law and bring the guilty to book," Bengaluru Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar said.



The Bengaluru legislator then met with Vidwath at the hospital, drawing criticism from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (Secular) that the MLA was trying to influence the young man not to file a police complaint.



"Offenders should be punished to the full extent of law regardless of who they are. No less, no more. Police will take action as per law and bring the guilty to book," Siddaramaiah tweeted.



With Karnataka assembly election not very far away, the chief minister appears to be steering clear of any trouble that could swing the perception battle in favour of opposition parties.





