Biocon Chief Counters Siddaramaiah's Covid Vaccine-Heart Attack Link Claim

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has pushed back against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's recent claim that COVID-19 vaccines may be linked to a surge in sudden cardiac deaths in Hassan district. Ms Shaw described Mr Siddaramaiah's remarks as "factually incorrect" and warned that it could spread misinformation.

"COVID-19 vaccines developed in India were approved under the Emergency Use Authorisation framework, following rigorous protocols aligned with global standards for safety and efficacy. To suggest that these vaccines were 'hastily' approved is factually incorrect and contributes to public misinformation. These vaccines have saved millions of lives and, like all vaccines, may cause side effects in a very small number of individuals. It is important to acknowledge the science and data-driven processes behind their development, rather than engage in retrospective blame," she wrote on X.

The Karnataka Chief Minister said that over 20 deaths due to heart attacks had occurred in Hassan in just the past month. He said the state government had formed a committee to investigate the issue. The committee has been directed to submit a report within ten days.

"We too value the lives of children, youth, and innocent people who have their entire lives ahead of them, and we share the concerns of their families," Mr Siddaramaiah wrote in a long social media post. "It cannot be denied that the hasty approval and distribution of the Covid vaccine to the public could also be a reason for these deaths, as several studies worldwide have recently indicated that COVID-19 vaccines could be a cause for the increasing number of heart attacks."

He added that the same expert committee had been tasked back in February with studying the causes behind sudden deaths in young adults across Karnataka, and whether any correlation with the COVID-19 vaccines existed. Preliminary inquiries into heart patients were said to be ongoing.

Mr Siddaramaiah also launched a political swipe at the BJP, accusing its leaders of exploiting health concerns for political advantage. "Before BJP criticise us on this matter, they should ask their conscience," he stated.

In response to these claims, the Union Health Ministry, along with key officials from India's top public health research institutions, denied any link between COVID-19 vaccines and the reported deaths.

A joint clarification from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated that ongoing surveillance and analyses have not revealed any significant deviation in patterns of cardiac-related deaths since before the pandemic.