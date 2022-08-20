Comedian Munawar Faruqui's Show Cancelled Again In Bengaluru: Report

Bengaluru police has again denied permission for stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's show

The Bengaluru police has once again denied permission to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's show 'Dongri to Nowhere' in Bengaluru, which was scheduled to take place today.

The event was cancelled as the organisers had not taken permission to organise it in the city, police told news agency Press Trust of India.

A fringe outfit Jai Shri Ram Sena had lodged a complaint against the comedian and the organisers with Bengaluru Police Commissioner CH Pratap Reddy, reported Press Trust of India.

In its complaint, the outfit alleged that Mr Faruqui has hurt Hindu sentiments in his shows by making insulting remarks against Lord Ram and goddess Sita, news agency PTI reported.

The comedian was denied permission to perform here in November 2021 on the same ground.

A response from Munawar Faruqui is awaited.



