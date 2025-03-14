Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road Traffic Takes A "Holi-Day"

Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR), infamous for its traffic, gave a Holi gift to its commuters - a traffic-free road. An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a picture of an empty road and a Google map, showing a clear route. Elated with the sight, the user captioned the pictures: "Today's Holi, Namma Bengaluru ORR Traffic has taken a Holi-Day." Sharing more pictures from the road, the user wondered, "Can we have a Holi-Day on the remaining 364 days too."

Today's Holi, Namma Bengaluru ORR Traffic has taken a Holi-Day 😍 pic.twitter.com/tNnbsY9cWH — ನಮ್ಮ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು Namma Bengaluru (@NammaBengaluroo) March 14, 2025

Bengaluru's ORR, a 60-kilometer-long road, connects major highways and IT hubs, but is often in the news for traffic congestion.

Many internet users reacted to the social media post and shared their joy.

"Ah sheer bliss," wrote a Bengaluru resident.

Another user wrote, "This is THE ideal travel time .. 20km should actually take 35mins . Unfortunately on normal days 1km takes 35mins. So much time and fuel wastage."

"Can easily reduce traffic when blue line opens," commented another.

One user also commented on the pollution levels, saying, "AQI will be very good today."

Bengaluru traffic was in the news yesterday when Mohandas Pai, Economist and former Infosys CFO, shared a viral picture jokingly advertising a "4-day, 3-night Bangalore Tourism" package featuring the city's most traffic-jammed points - Outer Ring Road, Silk Board Junction, Marathahalli, and HSR Layout - as tourist destinations.

Sharing the advertisement, Mr Pai called it "a sad joke on Bengaluru." He wrote, "At least we have a sense of humour about our suffering and an uncaring government."

A sad joke on Bengaluru. At least we have a sense of humour about our suffering and an uncaring govt. pic.twitter.com/dvKkrPYXh7 — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) March 12, 2025

Earlier this month, a man was seen riding a unicycle on the city's chaotic ORR. Wearing a helmet and a backpack, the man rode through the traffic. The side note read, "Is this the future of Bengaluru commutes or just next-level risky?"