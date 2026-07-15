Bengaluru Sees Hottest July In 112 Years, Mercury Hits 33.6 Degree Celsius

Bengaluru recorded its hottest July day in 112 years on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature touching 33.6 degree Celsius as weak southwest monsoon conditions pushed temperatures well above normal across Karnataka.

According to the Meteorological Department, the previous highest July temperature in Bengaluru was 33.3 degree Celsius, recorded in 1914 and again in 1926. With Tuesday's reading of 33.6 degree Celsius, the city surpassed that long-standing record.

The normal maximum temperature for Bengaluru in July is around 28.3 degree Celsius, making the latest reading more than 5 degree Celsius above normal.

The unusual rise in temperatures was not limited to Bengaluru. Almost all districts across Karnataka recorded maximum temperatures that were 3-4 degree Celsius above normal.

Raichur recorded the highest temperature in the state at 38.4 degree Celsius, compared with its normal maximum of 33.1 degree Celsius, marking an increase of 5.3 degree Celsius. Gadag, Koppal, HAL Airport, Kempegowda International Airport and Mysuru also witnessed significantly above-normal temperatures. Mysuru recorded a rise of nearly 4 degree Celsius above its seasonal average.

Meteorologists attributed the unusual heat to the weakening of the southwest monsoon, which has reduced rainfall activity across the state. Dry weather conditions are expected to continue over most districts of North Interior Karnataka.

