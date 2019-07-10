Two Buildings Collapse In Bengaluru, 4 Killed; Rescue Operations On

The rescued have been shifted to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospitals.

Two buildings collapsed in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru this morning, killing four and injuring seven, reported news agency ANI.

The first building was an under-construction site in Pulikeshi Nagar where labourers were working. The second building, an apartment, was located nearby.

One of the labourers who died in the under-construction building collapse has been identified as Sambu Kumar from Bihar.

Karnataka fire and emergency force, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state's civil defence teams are on the spot to conduct the rescue operations.

The rescued have been shifted to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospitals.

"Joint Commissioner called me and informed me about the building collapse incidents, he informed me about the norms that were not followed. They have built an extra floor in the Pulikeshi Nagar building, which was in violation of rules," Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Mayor Gangambika Mallikarjun was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"I have instructed officials to take strict action and to demolish such buildings. Officials have also been told to be careful about giving permissions for such constructions in future," he added.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.