401 Indian Star Tortoises Seized In Bengaluru, 1 Arrested: Police

The police has seized a total of 401 star tortoises. (Representational)

Bengaluru Police has seized a total of 401 Indian star tortoises and arrested the man who was trying to sell them illegally, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the official, on the credible information received on Monday, the police took action and seized a total of 401 star tortoises. Of which, twenty-one star tortoises were dead and twenty were in serious condition.

A total of 380 tortoises are alive, it added.

The official further informed that a team from Bannergatta National park will treat the ill tortoise.

A case under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, has been registered.