Bengaluru Top Cop's '7 Second' Assurance After Telangana Rape-Murder

"We give 100 per cent assurance about your safety," Bhaskar Rao said.

Any distress call in Bengaluru will be responded to "within seven seconds", the city's police chief said today amid waves of anger over the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Telangana.

"After the Telangana rape and murder case, we assure all Bengalureans and anyone who visits the city that they shouldn't fear for their safety," Bhaskar Rao, Police Commissioner, Bengaluru, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"We give 100 per cent assurance about your safety. Any call will be replied to within seven seconds. We also send SMSes," Mr Rao added.

A 26-year-old veterinarian was gang-raped by four men before she was strangled and set on fire near Hyderabad on Wednesday night. The four men planned the assault in the evening when they saw the woman park her scooter near a toll booth, police documents accessed by NDTV say. The badly burnt body of the woman was found the next morning.

According to the remand report based on the statements of the four arrested for the rape and killing, the men punctured one of the tyres of the woman's two-wheeler after she parked it and took a taxi to visit a dermatologist around 6:15 pm. The arrested men, Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakesavulu, worked as truck drivers and assistants.

Three policemen have been suspended for their poor response to the SOS of the woman's family.

The family says they were sent from one police station to another when they approached the police around 11 pm that day. The family was forced to look for her around 3 am.

On Sunday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that the rape and murder case will be heard in a fast-track court.

