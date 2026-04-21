Bengaluru Techie Spends Rs 27 Lakh On Office Credit Card, Sends Obscene Pics To Boss

An IT company employee in Bengaluru has been accused of misusing a corporate credit card and syphoning off over Rs 27 lakh before allegedly blackmailing senior management with obscene content.

The employee had been issued a corporate credit card with a limit of Rs 2 lakh for official expenses. However, he allegedly misappropriated Rs 27,01,139 over a four-month period between October 2023 and January 2024.

The discrepancy was flagged by the company, following which the employee was questioned via email on January 12, 2024. In his reply on January 15, he admitted to the misuse, claiming he acted under threats from unidentified individuals in China and Pakistan.

He later assured the company that he would repay the amount in three instalments. In a mail dated January 29, he stated he would pay Rs 10 lakh by the second week of February and clear the remaining dues in instalments.

Despite being given sufficient time and multiple opportunities, he failed to repay the amount.

The matter escalated on February 9, 2024, when the employee allegedly sent obscene images to his manager and also issued suicide threats.

Following this, the company filed a formal complaint.

Based on the complaint, Varthur Police Station registered an FIR and initiated an investigation.

A further probe is underway.