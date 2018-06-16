'Personal Coolers For Helmets': Bengaluru Start-Up's Unconventional Idea

The miniature personal cooler can be attached to the chin bar of a full face helmet.

A start-up in Bengaluru has come up with an innovative battery-operated personal cooling device for helmets which claims to create a micro-climate inside the helmet which is 6-15 degrees lower than the ambient temperature. Designed for one's existing full-face helmet, the gadget provides a dust-free ride with a bonus de-fogging feature to fight the pollution and dust in the cities, the manufacturers say.

"The idea came with the thought that instead of cooling a room, why not cool the person?" said Sundararajan Krishnan, CEO of AptEner Technologies which has come up with water-based personal air cooler BluSnap.



"For the people wearing helmets, it is quite hot inside, it's like being inside a furnace, so we thought that a helmet-wearing candidate is perfect choice to use the product. Other thought while designing it was to keep the gadget light for the wearer," he added.

The battery can be easily be taken out for charging. Once fully charged, it lasts 10 hours.

The miniature air cooler for helmet comes with detachable, replaceable parts.