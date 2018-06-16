'Personal Coolers For Helmets': Bengaluru Start-Up's Unconventional Idea

"The idea came with the thought that instead of cooling a room, why not cool the person?" said Sundararajan Krishnan, CEO of AptEner Technologies which has come up with water-based personal air cooler BluSnap.
"For the people wearing helmets, it is quite hot inside, it's like being inside a furnace, so we thought that a helmet-wearing candidate is perfect choice to use the product. Other thought while designing it was to keep the gadget light for the wearer," he added.
"We did not want to make a disposable filter, but something that can be re-used and is environment-friendly too," said Arvind, the designer for BluSnap.
"The evaporative, water-based cooling technology keeps the insides of the helmet cool and dust-free. The air gets trapped in the water-based filter and what one gets is is cool, clean air. It has a defogging feature that will especially help people who wear eye glasses," he added.
"We never had any doubt about the the concept. In Bengaluru's pleasant weather also, where the temp is around 25-27 degrees Celsius, inside the helmet one is at at 36-37 degrees, so the case for cooling inside the helmet makes itself," he said, adding that the only concerns were will people be open to adding another accessory to their helmet as it would add t some weight.
Going forward, the start-up, wants to build helmets with a cooling feature along with bluetooth, navigation systems, so that one can get features of a car, right inside one's helmet.