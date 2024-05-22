Road Rage On CCTV: Child Inside, Bengaluru Scooterist Shatters Car Window

The scooterist shattered the car's windows while a three-year-old and her parents were inside

In a fresh road rage incident in Bengaluru, a scooterist attacked a car in which a couple and their three-year-old daughter were travelling. The incident, which was captured by a CCTV camera, reportedly took place after the two-wheeler failed to overtake the hatchback.

Akhil Sabu, an IT professional originally from Kerala, has filed a police complaint over the incident. He has said the accused, identified as Jagadish, shattered the car's glass window, injuring the child. Police have registered a case and arrested Jagadish, a local resident.

Road Rage Bangalore, Sarjapur main road, 9645354194 help.@DrParameshwara@Prateek34381357@Shiva1306@karnatakaportf@poha_met_jalebi Guys pls help to get reach, i was on car with my wife n 3 year old daughter when biker attacked us pic.twitter.com/KZNaSIi5Ds — Akhil Sabu (@akhilsabu45) May 22, 2024

Mr Sabu had earlier flagged the incident on social media and said it took place on Sarjapur main road. CCTV footage shows the scooterist intercepting the Hyundai i10 the family is travelling in. When the car swerves to get away, the scooterist brings his helmet crashing down on its window. The car stops momentarily and as it starts moving again, the accused bangs another window with the helmet. Mr Babu stops the car again, comes out and rains blows on the scooterist attacking the car, the footage shows.

The Sarjapur fight is the latest in a series of road rage incidents reported from Bengaluru over the past few months. Last month, three men were arrested a woman posted a video of them tailing a car on a scooter, banging on its windows and trying to open its doors.

In December last year, a viral video showed a man on a two-wheeler stopping a car and banging on its window. Moments later, he picked up a rock and smashed the car's windshield.

The rise in the number of such incidents has prompted the city's traffic police to put out tips on how to handle road rage incidents safely.