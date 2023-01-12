Bengaluru Road Caves In During Metro Construction, Biker Injured

A man was injured after a portion of a road caved in central Bengaluru. The man was riding his bike on Brigade Road when the portion of the road caved in the central business area of the city. The incident took place near an area where metro construction was taking place.

The incident was captured on CCTV near the road.

A large portion of the road caved in just as the biker was passing through the area, leading to the accident. The man is reported to have suffered minor injuries.

The incident comes just two days after a woman and her minor son were killed after a pillar collapsed on them, sparking massive outrage in the city against the Namma metro and the state government. The woman's husband and daughter had also suffered injuries but are reported to be out of danger.

"Both suffered head injuries, we tried our best to save them. There was a lot of blood loss already and also a fall in blood pressure," doctors who treated them said.

The incident was reported from Bengaluru's Nagavara on Tuesday.

Namma Metro and the Karnataka government have announced a compensation of ₹ 20 lakh each to the affected family.

Police action has also been initiated against metro officials and the contractor responsible for the construction of the pillar, officials said on Wednesday.