Charge Zone Unveils India's Largest EV Charging Hub in Bengaluru

In a major boost to India's electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, Charge Zone has inaugurated the country's largest and most powerful EV charging hub in Bengaluru. Strategically located in Beguru, Chikkanahalli, Bandikodegehalli Amanikere in Karnataka, the state-of-the-art facility is designed to support high-volume, fast-paced urban mobility and large electric fleets. The new charging hub features over 210 charging points, comprising 80 DC fast chargers with 160 charging outlets and 50 AC chargers with 50 outlets. With a combined installed capacity of over 4 megawatts, this facility not only marks the highest concentration of EV chargers at a single site in India but also ranks among the most powerful EV charging stations in the country.

Purpose-built to meet the growing needs of electric mobility in urban centres, the Bengaluru hub is aimed at servicing a wide range of electric vehicles including cars, inter-city buses, airport shuttles, and electric trucks. Charge Zone says that the high-speed chargers can fully recharge most vehicles within 35 to 45 minutes, with the facility remaining operational 24x7 to cater to round-the-clock requirements.

The hub is also being equipped with a suite of modern amenities to enhance user experience-clean restrooms, drinking water, dedicated waiting lounges, and expansive parking bays capable of accommodating large fleets without causing congestion.

Seamlessly integrated with Charge Zone's proprietary tech platform, the new hub supports real-time monitoring, app-based access, and advanced safety protocols, ensuring reliability and convenience for both individual and fleet EV users. The company currently operates over 13,500 charging stations nationwide, covering metro cities, tier-2 towns, major highways, and various intercity corridors.