Car Seen Floating As Bengaluru Streets Flooded After Heavy Rain. Video

Numerous other videos of flooding in Bengaluru, after the city received 13.2 mm rain on Friday.

Streets submerged in flood water, vehicles being swept away in strong currents were among the several frightening scenes witnessed in Bengaluru as heavy overnight rain devastated parts of the city and adjoining areas.

In a 30-second video reportedly shot in Hosakerehalli area on Bengaluru's outskirts, a car is seen being swept away in the deluge.

#Bengaluru: Several areas were flooded due to heavy rainfall on Friday; visuals from Hosakerehalli area pic.twitter.com/pfJIwQxWAW — NDTV (@ndtv) October 24, 2020

Numerous videos of flooding in Bengaluru, after the city received 13.2 mm rain from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM on Friday, show vehicles, private and public, stalled in several feet of water.

Another video that went viral on social media was of a few men rescuing a newborn in a flooded street in the same area.

The rescue video shows a man carrying a 15-day-old baby above his head in shoulder-high water and handing the child to a woman. He is then seen wading towards another flooded house, accompanied by other men shouting instructions.

The young men also saved the life of a baby girl from another flooded home in the south Bengaluru area, where overnight rain flooded streets and forced people to evacuate their homes.

#Karnataka | On camera, men save babies as heavy rain floods streets pic.twitter.com/HHAiC3RAdF — NDTV (@ndtv) October 24, 2020

According to the weather department, "light to moderate" rain flooded parts of "Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Tumkur, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts".

Most places over coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka and at isolated places over north interior Karnataka are also expected to receive more rainfall today.

This year, Karnataka has been hit by multiple spells of floods which have led to losses of over ₹ 11,000 crore till now, according to the state government.