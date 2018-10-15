Bengaluru Principal, 60, Killed In School Allegedly Over Land Dispute

Ranganath, a school principal in Bengaluru, was murdered in his office.

The principal of a school in Bengaluru was hacked death inside the campus by a gang last morning, police said. The principal was in his office, trying to resolve a dispute related to the land on which the school is built, when a gang of six men barged into his room and allegedly murdered him.

60-year-old Ranganath, the principal of Havanur Public School in southwest Bengaluru, had reportedly taken a special weekend class for Class 10 students of the school. After the class, he went to his office to settle the land dispute when he was killed.

The gang sped away in the car in which they came to the school after killing the principal, police said.

Muniraj, also known as Babli, is believed to be the leader of the gang that allegedly murdered the school principal.

One of the men was arrested from the city's Mahalaxmi Layout area soon after the police was informed. Police said the man attacked two constables with a "deadly" weapon following which one of them opened fire at him.

The gang member, identified as Babli,has injuries on his legs and was taken to the government-run Victoria Hospital. He is believed to be the leader of the gang, police said.

The other five members are yet to be arrested.

Police suspect a land dispute relating to the school building to be the reason behind the school principal's murder.

