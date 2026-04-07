Bengaluru Man Takes Lover's Husband Out For Drinks, Kills Him And Dumps Body Near Bar

A man was brutally murdered allegedly by his wife's lover and his body was stuffed in a plastic bag and dumped near a bar in Bengaluru.

Probe found that the accused Basudev Malik was allegedly in a relationship with 42-year-old victim Sunil Nayak's wife Pushpa. The accused befriended Nayak, had drinks with him and later attacked the victim. He then slit Nayak's throat using a knife. Malik then disposed off the body in a plastic bag in the Bommasandra Industrial Area on March 26.

Police registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with punishment for murder, and launched an investigation.

The murder weapon has been seized, and the accused has been taken into custody.

Further investigation is underway to determine the possible involvement of other persons in the crime.