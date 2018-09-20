In Chilling CCTV Footage, Iron Frame Falls On A Biker's Head In Bengaluru

A ladder-shaped heavy iron frame fell from the fourth floor of an under-construction building right onto a bike rider's head. He fell on the ground, motionless. Passersby rushed to the biker's help, offered him water and took him to a nearby hospital. The chilling incident from Bengaluru's Sunakalpet area has been captured on a CCTV camera.
The man, Chandan, is out of danger and his health is improving, the doctors said.
The incident took place on August 31 around 10:15 am. Police have registered a case against the owner and the incharge of the under-construction building and the matter is under investigation.