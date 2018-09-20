In Chilling CCTV Footage, Iron Frame Falls On A Biker's Head In Bengaluru

A scary incident has been captured on a CCTV camera when an iron frame fell on a biker from an under-construction building in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru | Edited by | Updated: September 20, 2018 08:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
In Chilling CCTV Footage, Iron Frame Falls On A Biker's Head In Bengaluru

The man on whom iron frame fell is out of danger now.

Bengaluru: 

A ladder-shaped heavy iron frame fell from the fourth floor of an under-construction building right onto a bike rider's head. He fell on the ground, motionless. Passersby rushed to the biker's help, offered him water and took him to a nearby hospital. The chilling incident from Bengaluru's Sunakalpet area has been captured on a CCTV camera.

ukohi7p8

The man fell on the ground after iron frame fell on him.

The man, Chandan, is out of danger and his health is improving, the doctors said.

The incident took place on August 31 around 10:15 am. Police have registered a case against the owner and the incharge of the under-construction building and the matter is under investigation.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

CCTV CameraBengalurubiker accident

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaAsia Cup 2018Live TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytm

................................ Advertisement ................................