Bengaluru Ex-Cop, 74, Arrested For Allegedly Raping 7-Year-Old Girl

A 74-year-old retired sub-inspector of the Bengaluru Police was today arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl, who is the daughter of his tenant. The incident is from east Bengaluru.

According to the girl's mother, her daughter went down to pick up her toy that had fallen down to the ground floor on Monday night at around 8:30. When she did not return till late, the mother said she raised an alarm, and her daughter returned, in tears.

"Her lips were swollen, she was crying as she told me what had happened to her downstairs. She was very scared," the mother said.

The survivor's father said when he went down to the ground floor to confront the accused, the retired sub-inspector's son threatened him. The son also works in the police department, he said, and added that he threatened him, saying he knows many goons. "He asked me to quietly take the money and vacate the house," the father alleged.

The girl's father then complained to the police, who registered an FIR and arrested the accused under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The medical examination of both the girl and the accused are going on. A case could also be registered against the son of the arrested police sub-inspector who threatened the girl's father, and tried to conceal the crime.

This family had come to live as tenants on the first floor of this house about eight days back.