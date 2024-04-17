Bengaluru Couple Rides Scooter With Child Standing On Footrest, Internet Reacts

The video shows a couple navigating through traffic on a scooter with their child standing on a footrest

It is a common sight in India to see families travelling on scooters. One of the parents rides the scooter, while the other sits behind, and the child is often squeezed in between them or stands in front of the adult who is riding.

However, a video is doing the rounds on social media showing a couple from Bengaluru navigating through traffic on a scooter with their child standing on a footrest beside the woman.

In the footage, the man rides the scooter while his wife uses one hand to hold the child, who is balancing on the footrest beside her.

An X user shared the video and requested Bengaluru Police to take action.

The footage, the user said, was taken in Whitefield, an area in the city known for its heavy traffic congestion.

Several other users also criticised the parents for what they deemed as "reckless" behaviour.

"I have no words! Road accidents claimed 19 lives in India every hour in 2022! A total of 4,61,312 road accidents occurred in 2022, which claimed 1,68,491 lives, while 4,43,366 people were injured! And, we still do this kind of thing on the roads!" a user commented.

“Just one pothole can change this leisure ride...even a slight imbalance,” read another comment.

Another called it “totally ridiculous.”

A person, however, came to the couple's defence and said, “I have twin kids same size, same scooter...Sometimes for a short distance, this is the safety (sic) way to take care of one kid, the other would stand in the front. I cannot afford a car.. to catch an auto, we have to travel like this. so pls don't overblow these things.”

The video has so far been viewed by over 1.87 lakh users on X and has been reshared by nearly 600 people.