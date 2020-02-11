Bengaluru Congress MLA Son, Out On Bail, Crashes Bentley Into 2 Vehicles

The two men, who were injured in Sunday's incident, are out of danger. (Representational)

The son of a Karnataka Congress MLA, who is out on bail in a pub assault case, has been accused of speeding a Bentley and injuring two men in a hit-and-run incident in Bengaluru. Mohammad Nelpad Harris, son of Congress MLA N Harris, was arrested in a pub assault case in 2018.

On Sunday afternoon, M Nelpad Harris allegedly crashed into two vehicles, injured two men and then abandoned his luxury car at the accident spot. He later sent another person to claim responsibility for the accident, which was reported at around 2:30 pm, police has alleged.

"A person named Balkrishnan approached police and claimed that he was driving the car. But we have enough evidence to prove that M Nelpad Haris was behind the wheels at the time of incident," said Ravikanth Gowda, a senior police officer.

A notice has been sent to M Nelpad Harris to appear for questioning in the case. "If he fails to appear for questioning, he will be arrested," said an official.

M Nelpad Harris was arrested in 2018 after he allegedly thrashed a businessman's son at a pub. He is now out on conditional bail facing several serious criminal charges.

The two men, who were injured in Sunday's incident, are out of danger; one of them suffered a fracture in leg.

In a similar incident, a Bengaluru-based businessman allegedly crashed into a traffic check-post on Sunday evening and later posted pictures with debris on social media.

Sunny Sabharwal, who is the son of a co-owner of an amusement park in Bengaluru, was identified as the man driving the car. He was arrested over the incident and later released on bail, said police.