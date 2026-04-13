College Students Wanted Lavish Life. They Kidnapped Classmate With Fake Gun

College students in Bengaluru kidnapped their classmate by showing him a fake gun and later demanded a ransom from his friends, all to fund a lavish lifestyle.

The four accused, students hailing from Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala and Bengaluru and studying at Bengaluru's Jain University, allegedly plotted the kidnapping of Odisha native Mohanty. They lured him out of his hostel, forced him into a car and then took him to one of the accused students' room.

They then called Mohanty's friends and demanded Rs 50,000 for his release. While his friends initially transferred Rs 10,000, they grew suspicious and alerted the police. Police then traced the accused using mobile location tracking and rescued the victim.

Police arrested the accused, and seized the fake metal gun, knife and car used in the crime. During investigation, it was found that the four accused were habitual offenders, operated as a gang and had threatened multiple students.