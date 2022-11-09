Bengaluru Airport Terminal 2 Looks Simply Wow! See Photos Here.

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Terminal 2 building at Bengaluru Airport on Friday

Photographs of Terminal 2 of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport were shared with the media today ahead of the grand inauguration scheduled this Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new terminal building at Bengaluru Airport.

With the inauguration of the Terminal 2 or T2, passenger handling capacity as well as counters for check-in and immigration will double, helping the flyers immensely.

Built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore, Terminal 2 at Bengaluru Airport will be able to handle around 5-6 crore passengers from the current capacity of 2.5 crore annually.

Kempegowda International Airport Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a "walk in the garden".

Passengers will travel through 10,000+ square metres of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens and these gardens have been made in India using indigenous technology.

Bengaluru Airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100% usage of renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design.

Preparations are in full swing at the premises of Bengaluru airport in Devanahali for the unveiling of 108 feet tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda - the founder of Bengaluru city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the giant bronze statue of Kempegowda during his visit to the state on November 11.

State health minister Dr K Sudhakar and home minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday visited the Bengaluru airport premises site where the statue has been installed to take stock of the preparations.

"Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa initiated the idea of the Statue of Prosperity in 2019 after BJP came to power in the state. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai also pursued this after assuming office and ensured that this historical monument is established. I would like to thank both of them," Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said while speaking to the media.

Kempegowda is known for his major contribution to the development of Bengaluru. He built the city of Bengaluru and thus the statue has been named the Statue of Prosperity.

The new terminal with a capacity of 25 lakh and 100 counters was much needed as the number of international passengers arriving in Bangaluru is huge.

PM Modi will also launch Vande Bharat (Chennai-Mysuru-Bengaluru) train from SBC railway station. The high-speed special train was a long pending demand of the people of Karnataka state.

PM Modi will also address a public rally being organized during the course of his visit on November 11.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraju Bommai along with ministers and prominent BJP leaders will also participate in programmes.

