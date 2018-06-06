Bengaluru Civic Body Reportedly Backtracks On Proposal For Pet Dogs

"New pet licensing scheme from BBMP has mandated that only one approved dog can be reared in a flat while an independent house cannot have more than three dogs," Bengaluru Mayor, Sampath Raj told news agency ANI.
The rules were met with severe backlash on social media, sparking a trending hashtag "#notwithoutmydog". Dog lovers on social media called the regulation "regressive", "laughable", "unwarranted" and "draconian". A change.org petition was also started, which has been signed by 9,362 users.
Regressive is an understatement, it's a baseless and unwarranted initiative!#NotWithoutMyDog— Ramya Rajagopal (@RamyaRajagopal) June 6, 2018
When you can't even get married without your kids around. #NotWithoutMyDogpic.twitter.com/FrJA7kMOOW— Sahitya Madhavan (@SahityaMadhavan) June 6, 2018
This is bad. Whats the reasoning and more than that what happens if you do own a breed that isn't listed here? Also don't they have more pressing issues to deal with than cut out so much happiness from people's lives. I have a beagle and I'm not giving him up#NotWithoutMyDoghttps://t.co/0Sj9jIaRTD— Sandeep Sarma (@sandeep9sarma) June 6, 2018
Now, it appears that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike or BBMP had only wanted public feedback on the issue and has reportedly scrapped the idea.
Asking to give up family members is insane. Restriction on number of dogs in a house is not acceptable.— avni sharma (@avnisharma0103) June 6, 2018
Withdraw this rule.@BBMPCOMM@BBMP_MAYOR#NotWithoutMyDogs#notwithoutmydogpic.twitter.com/FBDMzvO4o5
@BBMP_MAYOR— Dipali Sikand (@SikandDipali) June 5, 2018
Please withdraw this draconian one dog one apartment rule that BBMP is proposing. This is unacceptable. Our pets are our family members. #notwithoutmydog@divyaspandana@RLR_BTM@incjayanagar@ShashiTharoor@siddaramaiahpic.twitter.com/fzb0FPKASR
Bye-laws proposed by @BBMP for cap on dogs kept in flats and houses is regressive, unthoughtful and infringe on my rights and is unlawful. They need to withdraw it asap. I refuse to abandon my dog, my baby.#notwithoutmydog— Asheesh Sinha (@ashtray4241) June 6, 2018
So what raised the temperature on social media?
The proposed first rule was, "only one approved dog can be reared in a flat while an independent house cannot have more than three dogs."
The rules also made it mandatory for dog owners to get a licence, which includes a radio collar with an embedded chip. The proposed rules also suggested a fine of Rs 1,000 on defaulters.
