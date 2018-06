Bengaluru Civic Body Reportedly Backtracks On Proposal For Pet Dogs

Dog lovers on social media called the regulation "regressive" and "laughable" (Representational)

Regressive is an understatement, it's a baseless and unwarranted initiative!#NotWithoutMyDog — Ramya Rajagopal (@RamyaRajagopal) June 6, 2018

When you can't even get married without your kids around. #NotWithoutMyDogpic.twitter.com/FrJA7kMOOW — Sahitya Madhavan (@SahityaMadhavan) June 6, 2018

This is bad. Whats the reasoning and more than that what happens if you do own a breed that isn't listed here? Also don't they have more pressing issues to deal with than cut out so much happiness from people's lives. I have a beagle and I'm not giving him up#NotWithoutMyDoghttps://t.co/0Sj9jIaRTD — Sandeep Sarma (@sandeep9sarma) June 6, 2018

Asking to give up family members is insane. Restriction on number of dogs in a house is not acceptable.

Withdraw this rule.@BBMPCOMM@BBMP_MAYOR#NotWithoutMyDogs#notwithoutmydogpic.twitter.com/FBDMzvO4o5 — avni sharma (@avnisharma0103) June 6, 2018

Bye-laws proposed by @BBMP for cap on dogs kept in flats and houses is regressive, unthoughtful and infringe on my rights and is unlawful. They need to withdraw it asap. I refuse to abandon my dog, my baby.#notwithoutmydog — Asheesh Sinha (@ashtray4241) June 6, 2018

Days after proposing a set of new rules for licensing of pet dogs, the Bengaluru civic body was reportedly forced to backtrack following a huge uproar on social media. Among other things, the rules said only one pet dog could be kept in a flat - independent houses were allowed three. There were also restrictions on breeds to be kept in each place."New pet licensing scheme from BBMP has mandated that only one approved dog can be reared in a flat while an independent house cannot have more than three dogs," Bengaluru Mayor, Sampath Raj told news agency ANI.The rules were met with severe backlash on social media, sparking a trending hashtag "#notwithoutmydog". Dog lovers on social media called the regulation "regressive", "laughable", "unwarranted" and "draconian". A change.org petition was also started, which has been signed by 9,362 users.Now, it appears that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike or BBMP had only wanted public feedback on the issue and has reportedly scrapped the idea.So what raised the temperature on social media?The proposed first rule was, "only one approved dog can be reared in a flat while an independent house cannot have more than three dogs."The rules also made it mandatory for dog owners to get a licence, which includes a radio collar with an embedded chip. The proposed rules also suggested a fine of Rs 1,000 on defaulters. There was also a list of 'approved' breeds that Bengaluru residents could rear in their homes.