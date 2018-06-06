Bengaluru Civic Body Reportedly Backtracks On Proposal For Pet Dogs

Dog lovers on social media called the regulation "regressive" and "laughable" (Representational)

Regressive is an understatement, it's a baseless and unwarranted initiative!#NotWithoutMyDog — Ramya Rajagopal (@RamyaRajagopal) June 6, 2018

When you can't even get married without your kids around. #NotWithoutMyDogpic.twitter.com/FrJA7kMOOW — Sahitya Madhavan (@SahityaMadhavan) June 6, 2018

This is bad. Whats the reasoning and more than that what happens if you do own a breed that isn't listed here? Also don't they have more pressing issues to deal with than cut out so much happiness from people's lives. I have a beagle and I'm not giving him up#NotWithoutMyDoghttps://t.co/0Sj9jIaRTD — Sandeep Sarma (@sandeep9sarma) June 6, 2018

Asking to give up family members is insane. Restriction on number of dogs in a house is not acceptable.

Withdraw this rule.@BBMPCOMM@BBMP_MAYOR#NotWithoutMyDogs#notwithoutmydogpic.twitter.com/FBDMzvO4o5 — avni sharma (@avnisharma0103) June 6, 2018

Bye-laws proposed by @BBMP for cap on dogs kept in flats and houses is regressive, unthoughtful and infringe on my rights and is unlawful. They need to withdraw it asap. I refuse to abandon my dog, my baby.#notwithoutmydog — Asheesh Sinha (@ashtray4241) June 6, 2018