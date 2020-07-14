As Bengaluru Goes Into Lockdown, A List Of What's Open And What's Not

The state government on Sunday announced complete lockdown in Bengaluru (File)

As Bengaluru goes into a week-long lockdown from Tuesday night, the government issued guidelines and listed what's open and what is not in the Karnataka capital.

The state government on Sunday announced complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from 8 pm on July 14 to 5 am on July 22 as the spike in COVID-19 cases in the city continued.

Flights and trains already scheduled will continue to operate during the lockdown and for people to move around, their tickets will act as their passes.

The inter-state and intra-state movement of passenger vehicles is allowed only in cases of emergencies or for permitted activities. A valid pass will be required the Seva Sindhu portal.

What is open?

Shops selling essentials including milk, groceries and vegetables, would be permitted to open from 5 am to 12 pm in the city and its surrounding areas during the lockdown.

Home delivery of essentials will be allowed a move aimed at reducing the movement of people outside their homes.

Secretariat Offices in Vidhana Soudha and Vikas Soudha will work with 50 per cent strength.

Construction work can continue where workers are available on site.

Hospitals, medical shops will remain open.

Civic amenities offices like power, water, LPG supply will be open.

What is closed?

Public transport will be suspended during the lockdown, which include buses, metros and taxis except those hired for emergency, the guidelines said.

Hotels and restaurants can operate for take away or home delivery only. Dine-in will not be allowed.

Most government offices will be shut except those providing essential services. Those going to work for permitted activities can use their organisation ID cards to commute.

Sports complexes, gymnasiums and swimming pools will be closed.

Cinema halls and malls remain shut.

Religious places will not be open for worship.

All the exceptions in the guidelines are applicable only in areas that are outside containment zones.