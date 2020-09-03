Artist Creates Paintings On Bengaluru Streets For COVID-19 Awareness

Coronavirus Bengaluru: A representational painting of COVID-19 by the artist on a street in Bengaluru.

An artist in Bengaluru, Karnataka, has come up with his own way to create awareness on coronavirus and the need to take precautions amid the ongoing pandemic -- painting murals and images on the city streets.

The artist, Baadal Nanjundaswam, said he made the paintings to create awareness about COVID-19 and has got a good response till now.

"This was my contribution to society. It was difficult to come out and paint with so many restrictions," he said.

The artist, who has drawn images of face masks, social distancing and hand sanitisation on the walls and roads, added: "I saw that people were not following the rules and so I wanted to inform them through my art. Now, visuals are important as people connect to it."

A painting on a Bengaluru street inspired from a scene from the movie Titanic.

Mr Nanjundaswam continues to paint at police stations, markets and other public places on empty walls, shutters, pillars and roads to educate people.

The artist has also painted different movie characters to catch the attention of the people. Witty messages such as "Keep distance and stay negative" were also painted at several spots.

"In the pandemic, we saw people not wearing masks, especially the uneducated ones, but after seeing these paintings, they started taking necessary precautions such as social distancing and washing hands. Several artists have also got inspired by these paintings," said Aaditya, a student in Bengaluru.

"There are so many kids. When they see these paintings, they will learn how to stay safe during this pandemic. The paintings have different messages which are delivered in a creative way," said Shalini, another student.

As many as 9,860 COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Wednesday, taking the overall count of people infected with the virus in the state to 3,61,341, as per the state health department.