3 Killed, 2 Injured In Blast At Bengaluru Firecracker Godown

The incident happened in Bengaluru's New Tharagupet area, police said.

Three people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a blast at a firecracker storage facility in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The incident happened in Bengaluru's New Tharagupet area around 11:30 am, police said.

"The major impact is from crackers only. Some 80 odd boxes were stored here, we need to check how many exploded," DCP (South) Harish Pandey told reporters.

"It looks like a handling-related explosion. We will have the exact details once the forensics team arrives here," he added.

Mr Pandey said one of the victims who died was a labourer who was handling the boxes. "Another person was near the entrance, working at a puncture repairing shop. He was declared dead when brought to the hospital," he added.

The storage facility belonged to a transport company which was being used as a transit godown, the DCP said, adding, "Obviously, they are not allowed to put explosives in a transit godown."

The fire is now under control.