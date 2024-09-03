Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje Apologises To 'People Of Tamil Nadu' Over Controversial Remark

She had moved the court seeking to quash the criminal proceedings against her.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday filed an affidavit before the Madras High Court, apologising to the people of Tamil Nadu for her remarks made in light of the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru earlier this year.

Post the March 1 low-intensity blast at the popular eatery in Bengaluru, Ms Karandlaje had linked the people of Tamil Nadu with the incident and was booked by the Madurai police over the matter.

She had moved the court seeking to quash the criminal proceedings against her.

In her affidavit filed before the bench of Justice G Jayachandran, Karandlaje said the remarks made about the people of TN was done "without any intention" to hurt their sentiments and feelings.

She said she had already retracted her previous comments and tendered "my profound apologies through social media platforms." "I state that I have the highest respect and regard to the history, rich culture, tradition, and to the people of Tamil Nadu and I had or have no intention whatsoever to hurt the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu by any conduct of mine."

"Hence, I hereby once again tender my apology to the people of Tamil Nadu for having caused any hurt from my comments. The same may kindly be taken on record in the interest of the justice," the Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour & Employment, said.

The judge adjourned the case to September 5.

