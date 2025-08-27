Temples Not Secular Places: Minister Slams Congress On Dasara Invite Row

The Karnataka government's invite to Booker Prize-winning author and activist Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dasara festival in Mysuru is snowballing and turning into a Congress versus BJP fight. Today it was Union minister Shobha Karandlaje who objected to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's comment backing the invite.

Read: "Don't Play With...": BJP Mysuru MP On Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Dasara Festival

"Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's remark that Chamundeshwari Temple does not belong to Hindus is highly condemnable," Ms Karandlaje wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"It appears he is attempting to appease the Congress high command, which had reprimanded him earlier for reciting the RSS prayer in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The Congress party's tone, tenor, and stance have consistently been anti-Hindu and against Hindu interests.

Those who keep preaching about secularism must realize Temples are not "secular spaces", they are sacred institutions that rightfully belong to Hindus," she added.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's remark that Chamundeshwari Temple does not belong to Hindus is highly condemnable. It appears he is attempting to appease the Congress high command, which had reprimanded him earlier for reciting the RSS prayer in the Karnataka Legislative... pic.twitter.com/18oNhzgreF — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) August 26, 2025

"The Congress party has made its anti-Hindu mindset crystal clear. They invite Banu Mushtaq, who openly rejects our Gods, to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara and now their Deputy CM dares to say Chamundi is not Hindu property. Is this the respect they have for Karnataka's faith and traditions?" the post read.

Asked about the matter earlier today, Mr Shivakumar had said, "In Hindu temples, minorities also visit. We go to Masjids and Churches. Who can stop it?"

The decision to invite her was of the government, he said. "We have invited her. Dasara is being celebrated by all sections of society. Chamundi hills and Goddess Chamundeshwari is there for everyone, it's not just Hindu property," he added.

Banu Mushtaq's short story anthology "Hrudaya Deepa (Heart lamp)" won the Booker Prize this year and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, announcing the invite to her last week, said it was a matter of pride for Karnataka.

But the BJP has objected, questioning why a Muslim should be invited to a Hindu religious event.

Former BJP MP Pratap Simha saying, "Dasara celebration is not a secular event, it's a religious celebration".

"Does Banu Mushtaq believe in Goddess Chamundeshwari? And does she follow our rituals?" he has questioned.

State BJP chief BY Vijayendra questioned why the translator of Banu Mushtaq's work was not invited to the inauguration.

"We respect Banu Mushtaq, if she accepts Hindu religion and beliefs, if she comes to inaugurate, I can understand. But Deepa Bhasthi translated her work and both won the Booker Prize, but Siddaramaiah only invited Banu Mushtaq," he said.

The author, who earlier confirmed that she would be going to the inauguration, has affirmed her respect for the festival and Goddess Chamundeshwari.

Read: Who Is Banu Mushtaq, Award Winning Author At Centre Of Mysuru Dasara Row

Active politicians should have sense as to which issue should be politicised and which should not be, she said.

She also claimed that her statement about the alleged personification of Kannada language -- which comprises part of the BJP objections -- has been distorted.

"Calling Dasara as Naada Habba or calling Goddess Chamundeshwari Taayi (mother) with a lot of affection and love, all these are part of our culture and this state. So this festival is something that I too like and respect, and participate with affection," she said.