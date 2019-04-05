2 Labourers Die After Under-Construction Multi-Level Parking Collapses

The plan was to build a 10-storeyed building to accommodate vehicles coming there. (FILE PHOTO)

At least two people were killed and about a dozen labourers injured on Friday when an under-construction building collapsed at the APMC Yard at Bengaluru's Yashwantapura, police said.

The injured have been rushed to a nearby government hospital while the bodies of the victims have been sent for autopsy.

According to police, construction of a multi-level car parking was going on at the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) yard in Yashwantapura.

The plan was to build a 10-storeyed building to accommodate vehicles coming there.

However, the building collapsed killing Rahul Goswamy (19) from West Bengal and Rakesh (25) from Bihar.

They were labourers carrying out the construction work at the site.

Among the injured, the condition of Hanumantu (29) from Yadgir is critical, police said.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304(A) of the IPC against the contractor and others.

Police sources said they were investigating whether those entrusted with the work had necessary permission from authorities.

The incident comes days after an under-construction shopping complex crashed at Dharwad, killing 19 people and injuring many others on March 20.

