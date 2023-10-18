2 Injured After Fire Breaks Out In Bengaluru Building: Report

8 fire engines were rushed to the spot. (Representational)

A fire broke out at a multi-storied building in the posh Koramangala area of the city on Wednesday leaving two people seriously hurt, sources in the fire brigade said.

A man jumped from the terrace to escape from the blaze. He and one more person sustained grievous injuries. Both are being treated in a private hospital.

The fire apparently broke out at around noon in a 'Hookah bar and cafe' located on the top floor of the four-storey building, where several LPG cylinders had been stored. People in the vicinity heard blast-like sounds.

"We had sent eight fire tenders to the spot and our senior officers are there. The fire has been extinguished. Two people have suffered major injuries," a fire officer told PTI.

As soon as people noticed smoke emanating from the building, they raised an alarm and alerted the police and fire-brigade. There weren't customers in the cafe at the time.

