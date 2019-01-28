18-Month-Old Baby Falls From Escalator At Bengaluru Metro Station, Dies

The child, who was with her grandfather, suddenly slipped and suffered head injuries and died at the state-run hospital.

The child was rushed to a state-run hospital where she died. (Representational)


Bengaluru: 

An 18-month-old toddler died after falling from the escalator at a Bengaluru Metro station onto the main road 50 feet below, an official said today.

"The child, Hasini, succumbed to injuries after she fell from a moving escalator at Srirampura Metro Station on Sunday at around 8 p.m.," a spokesman for the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corp Ltd (BMRCL) told IANS.

The child, who was with her grandfather, suddenly slipped and suffered head injuries. She was rushed to a state-run hospital where she died.

"It is an extremely unfortunate incident. It is advised that all parents take extra caution while using the Metro facilities with their children," Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy told the media.

