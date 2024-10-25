Yamaha Offering Lucrative Deals On Its FZ, Scooter Ranges: Details Inside

As India gears up to celebrate the festive season, Yamaha has announced exciting Diwali offers for its customers across the country. To add to the cheer, Yamaha is providing special cashback and lower down payment schemes on its popular two-wheeler models, making it the perfect time to own a Yamaha.

For those interested in the 150cc FZ model range, Yamaha is offering a cashback of up to Rs 7,000 along with a low-down payment scheme starting at just Rs 7,999. This includes models like the FZ-S Fi Version 4.0, FZ-S Fi Version 3.0, and the FZ Fi. Known for their sporty looks, powerful performance, and fuel efficiency, these bikes are a favourite among Indian buyers who seek style and reliability.

For scooter buyers, Yamaha has also rolled out special offers on its 125cc Fi Hybrid Scooters. Customers can enjoy a cashback of up to Rs 4,000 with a low down payment option of just Rs 2,999 on the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid. These hybrid scooters combine cutting-edge technology with eco-friendly performance, making them an excellent choice for urban commuting.

Talking of Yamaha's line-up in the Indian market, it comprises R3, MT-03, R15M, R15 V4, R15S V3, MT-15 V2, and FZ series bikes like FZ-S Fi Ver 4.0, FZ-S Fi Ver 3.0, FZ Fi, and FZ-X. Additionally, Yamaha offers a range of scooters including Aerox 155 version S, Aerox 155, Fascino S 125 Fi Hybrid, Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid, and RayZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid.