New-Gen KTM 390 Adventure Details Leaked Ahead Of EICMA 2024 Unveil

KTM is all-set to unveil the new-generation KTM 390 ADV range at EICMA 2024. The company has teased the models already and there have been enough sightings of test mules. And yes, we say range because there will be more than on variant of the KTM 390 ADV on offer. There will be a KTM 390 Adventure R, which will be off-road oriented, and the KTM 390 Adventure X, which will be road-biased. And now, ahead of its global debut at EICMA 2024, we have details regarding these two models.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure R

The KTM 390 Adventure R will have a 21-inch and an 18-inch wheel setup with spokes. The motorcycle will also get adjustable suspension with travel of 230 mm, hinting at strong off-road capabilities. The seat will be tall at 885 mm, more than that of the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro. There will be cornering ABS and traction control on offer too, which can be switched off. Expect KTM to offer Bluetooth/smartphone connectivity as well. Expect the 390 Adventure R to get the same 399 cc single-cylinder engine as on the KTM 390 Duke, which makes 43.5 bhp and 39 Nm. The engine is likely to have a 6-speed gearbox with a quick-shifter. We have already seen photos of the camouflaged motorcycle earlier. In terms of design, the 390 Adventure R gets vertically stacked headlights, a tall windscreen, high mudguard and a rather tall stance.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X

For those who like to stick to the road, KTM will also offer the 390 Adventure X, which will have a 19-inch and a 17-inch alloy wheel setup. The chassis, engine and body panels will be the same, but the 390 ADV X will have non-adjustable suspension with 200 mm travel. The seat height will be the same as the Himalayan 450, at 825 mm. This model will get lesser equipment, which means an LCD console instead of a TFT and non-cornering ABS. We expect smartphone/Bluetooth connectivity to stay.

When launched in India, the KTM 390 ADV range will go up against the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the Triumph Scrambler 400 X, particularly the 390 ADV X.