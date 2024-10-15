2025 KTM 390 Adventure R Spotted Ahead Of EICMA 2024 Debut

The 2025 KTM 390 ADV R is ready for production

It is no secret that KTM is all set to take the wraps off its new-generation of KTM 390 Adventure motorcycles at EICMA 2024. The good news that there will be at least two iterations of the 390 Adventure and recently at an event in South Dakota, USA, the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure R was seen with a camouflage wrap. Its presence at an international event ahead of its global debut is an indicator that the motorcycle is ready for production. It is likely to be launched in India as well.

The images immediately reveal that it is a more off-road oriented motorcycle than the regular 390 ADV. Not only does the camouflaged prototype gets a 21-inch spoked wheel up front and an 18-inch unit at the rear, but it is also seen having fully adjustable, long-travel WP USD fork. The rear monoshock looks to be an adjustable unit as well. The motorcycle is underpinned by a steel trellis frame and the rear section seems to be sharply raked, similar to bigger KTM.

Expect the 390 Adventure R to get the same 399 cc single-cylinder engine as on the KTM 390 Duke, which makes 43.5 bhp and 39 Nm. The engine is likely to have a 6-speed gearbox with a quick-shifter. In terms of features, the motorcycle is likely to get a full colour TFT screen, with ride-by-wire and electronic rider aids like switchable ABS, switchable traction control and Bluetooth connectivity.

In terms of design, the 390 Adventure R gets vertically stacked headlights, a tall windscreen, high mudguard and a rather tall stance, which means that the seat height could very well be taller than that of the Royal Enfield Himalayan, which is 825 mm. The motorcycle also seems to get handlebar risers, knuckle guards and circular ORVMs. The seat is scooped but is a single-piece unit which further strengthens its status as a legit off-road motorcycle. The photos also reveal the 390 ADV R having a metal fuel tank with sharp body panels.

The engine is protected by a solid-looking metal bashplate. What we can't wrap our heads around is that the 390 ADV R gets an underbelly exhaust of sorts, which sits quite close to ground. Usually, adventure motorcycles have an upswept exhaust, but maybe we could see one on the actual production motorcycle.

More details about the new-gen KTM 390 ADV range will be revealed at EICMA 2024.

Photo Credits: Simon Cudby Instagram