KTM Teases Five New Bikes; Global Unveil At EICMA 2024

KTM is all set to make a comeback at EICMA 2024, after an absence of a few years. The Austrian motorcycle manufacturer has announced that it will unveil 5 new motorcycles at the world's largest motorcycle show which include the new-generation KTM 390 Adventure R, KTM 390 Enduro R, KTM 390 SMC, KTM 990 RC sportbike and the updated line-up of 1390 models. Talking about the 390 range first, the Adventure, as the name suggests, will be an update on the current-gen model. The 390 Enduro will be a road-legal hard-core off-road oriented motorcycle while the 390 SMC will be a supermoto. All three models are likely to get the same 399 cc engine from the current KTM 390 Duke. The state of tune could be a little different.

Along with the new-gen 390 cc range, KTM will also take the wraps of the new 2025 990 Duke R sportbike and the 2025 1390 Super Duke GT. Other motorcycle debuts include - KTM 125 SMC R, KTM 85 SX, KTM 125 Enduro R, KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo and the 2025 KTM Super Adventure range.

KTM will also introduce AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) technology on its motorcycle at EICMA 2024 along with a new 8.8-inch TFT display, that could make its way on the brand's high-end motorcycles. The new display is said to offer better graphics and a better interface. KTM will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of its 'Duke' range of motorcycles.