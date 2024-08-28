KTM 390 Adventure Enduro Model Spied Testing; Inching Closer Towards Production

The KTM 390 ADV Enduro is getting closer to production

The all-new KTM 390 Adventure Enduro has been spied testing again. And this time around it seems to be inching closer to production and the eventual launch. For now, we are calling this the 390 Adventure Enduro, because this seems to be smaller than the regular 390 ADV test mule and has leaner build, with a slim seat and tall mudguard. The frame is likely to be shared with the 390 Duke but the motorcycle gets tall suspension, mostly a WP USD up front and a WP monoshock at the rear. Expect the suspension to get some adjustability as well. The engine is likely to be the same as the 399 cc single-cylinder unit on the 390 Duke.

The bodywork seems to be minimal, as is the case with enduro motorcycles. You will also notice that the motorcycle rides on spoked wheels, with tubed knobby tyres which seems to be a 21-inch unit up front and an 18-inch unit at the rear. The front end gets a small LED headlight and, in all probability, it is likely to get a smaller instrument console than the one on the current 390 Duke. There is also an underbelly exhaust but that will most likely to be changed to an upswept exhaust to go with the 'enduro' tag.

Two interesting observations are that the fuel tank seems to be a similar unit like the one found on the current 390 Duke. Secondly, the test mule gets a saree guard, which is yet another hint that the model is being planned for the Indian market. Visually, one can also figure out that the test mule gets axially mounted brake calliper up front. What is yet to be confirmed is whether the 390 'enduro' be launched together with the new-gen KTM 390 Adventure or launched separately, before or later.

