2024 KTM Duke 200 Launched At Rs 2.03 Lakh; Gets New Display, Connected Tech, SuperMoto ABS

KTM launched the updated Duke 200 on Thursday at Rs 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom). There is a price hike of Rs 5,000 and now the naked motorcycle has received the 5-inch colour TFT display equipped with navigation and Bluetooth connectivity.

The 5-inch colour TFT display, derived from the Gen-3 KTM 390 Duke, can be accessed through the new switch cube. The connectivity functions allow riders to play music, take incoming calls, and get to where they're going with turn-by-turn navigation when paired through the KTM My-Ride app.

The rider can see the identification of incoming calls on the TFT display and, using the mode switch, accept or decline the call. As a safety measure, accessing the phone's address book and making outgoing calls is not possible while riding.

With a paired Bluetooth helmet headset, this connected function allows a KTM MY RIDE-equipped bike to take control of the smartphone's music player for listening while riding. The 5-inch colour TFT display transforms between a dark-themed and an orange-themed display as well.

Switchable through the TFT display, Supermoto ABS allows disengaging of the ABS braking function on the rear end of the motorcycle.

There are no other mechanical changes in the 2024 avatar. The engine remains a 199.5-cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit and it is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.