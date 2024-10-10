KTM Unveils AMT Gearbox For Motorcycles, To Enter Production Soon

Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM has successfully carried out tests of Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) gearbox on its motorcycles. The all-new AMT will initially be available on selected upcoming KTM models, with more options being added to the range in the coming years, the brand has announced.

The AMT allows the rider to choose between using a manual shifting operation in M Mode – without a clutch – or a completely automated transmission in A Mode. Once the first gear is engaged, forward drive is initiated by raising the engine speed, at which point the centrifugal clutch engages and sets the motorcycle in motion.

This makes starting on a slope, pulling away, stopping, and slow-speed manoeuvring much easier, particularly on a bigger motorcycle. In addition, engine stalling is also removed from the equation.

The AMT features a P – N – 1 – 2 – 3 – 4 – 5 – 6 gear sequence, with P denoting park to prevent any unwanted rolling thanks to a locking pawl within the gearbox.

Both park and neutral positions can only be selected using the shifting paddle on the handlebar switch cube, regardless if the engine is running or not, with the front or rear brake needing to be applied to engage first gear.

In terms of shifting speed, the gearbox is electronically controlled via the ECU and transmission control unit. Shifts are initiated by an electromechanical shift actuator, which turns the shift drum. This means shifting between gears takes 50 milliseconds which is comparable to a traditional transmission using a Quickshifter+.

In the M shift mode, the rider can shift gears by using the traditional gear lever on the left side of the engine or with the paddle shift on the left switch cube. KTM says this has been done by carefully engineering the AMT gearbox to maintain traditional gearbox proportions, along with keeping the weight well within the same ballpark.

The AMT system also allows riders a wide range of setup configurations, with shifting modes working in unison with ride modes, to allow for individual preferences, regardless of application.

