World's Fastest Lego Car Can Hit 111 kmph - And It's Not a Ferrari

LEGO has once again blurred the line between toys and automotive engineering. This time, the company teamed up with Koenigsegg to create the world's fastest Lego car, a life-size replica of the Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear. The remarkable creation recently clocked 111 kmph at the famous Goodwood course in the UK, setting a new speed record for a drivable Lego vehicle.

The world's fastest Lego car isn't based on a Ferrari, Lamborghini, or Bugatti. Instead, it takes inspiration from the ultra-exclusive Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear hypercar, making the achievement even more special for enthusiasts.

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World's Fastest Lego Car Sets New Speed Record

The world's fastest Lego car managed to hit 111 kmph (69 mph), more than doubling the previous record held by a Lego-built McLaren P1, which reached only around 50 kmph. The record-setting run was completed by Koenigsegg test driver Markus Lundh, who was also behind the wheel when the real Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear set a Goodwood hillclimb record last year.

Although made primarily from Lego Technic pieces, the world's fastest Lego car was fully functional and capable of being driven on a real road course. The record run showcased just how far Lego engineering has evolved over the years.

Built Using Over 327,000 Lego Pieces

What makes the world's fastest Lego car even more impressive is its construction. The life-size Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear replica consists of 3,27,906 Lego Technic elements and took over 9,400 hours to design and assemble.

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The world's fastest Lego car weighs close to 1,800 kg and features several working components inspired by the real hypercar. One of the highlights is the "Ghost Mode" function, which automatically opens the doors, bonnet, and mirrors with the press of a button.

New Lego Technic Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear Set Unveiled

The world's fastest Lego car was built to celebrate the launch of the new Lego Technic Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear model. Designed for adult builders, the set contains 4,104 pieces and replicates many features of the actual hypercar.

It comes with a functional V8 engine, a nine-speed sequential gearbox, Triplex suspension, and the signature Ghost Mode system. The set is scheduled to go on sale globally in July 2026.

The world's fastest Lego car proves that Lego creations are no longer just display pieces. By reaching 111 kmph, the Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear replica has set a new benchmark for Lego engineering while giving automotive enthusiasts something truly unique to admire. For now, the world's fastest Lego car proudly wears the crown, and it's definitely not a Ferrari.