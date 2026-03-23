Why Buy Renault Duster Over VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, And Hyundai Creta N Line?

The Renault Duster's return has managed to ignite a new spark among the buyers of the mid-size SUV space, which is currently dominated by the Hyundai Creta. For the enthusiasts, the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq rule the roost. However, with the arrival of the Renault Duster, the Taigun and Kushaq could lose the crown. Why? Here are three key reasons why the 2026 Renault Duster might just be the new driver's favourite.

Read - Renault Duster 1.3L Turbo DCT Review: The Comeback That Brings Power Back Into The Segment

2026 Renault Duster: Best-Driving Car In Segment

The Duster nameplate was always associated with a fun ride-handling balance. The 2026 Duster has made a huge leap in driving dynamics. It features one of the segment's thickest anti-roll bars up front and an additional rear anti-roll bar, dramatically reducing body roll. Renault also spent extensive time tuning the suspension and braking package at the MMRT race track in Chennai, resulting in a chassis that feels composed, confident and surprisingly agile for an SUV of its size. The outcome? A driving experience that genuinely caught us off guard with its balance and stability.

2026 Renault Duster: Most Powerful Car In Its Class

Under the hood, the Duster packs a serious punch. Powering it is a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol, 4-cylinder engine that produces 163 Hp and 268 Nm, making it the most powerful SUV in its segment. Buyers get a choice between a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT, and importantly, the DCT is a wet-clutch unit, known for superior heat management and smoother shifts. This combination gives the Duster a strong performance edge over the Taigun, Kushaq and even the Creta N Line.

2026 Renault Duster: It's Google-Powered

In today's world, a great driver's car must also be a smart car. Renault has addressed this with a major tech upgrade - the new Duster now comes equipped with built-in Google integration. That means seamless Google Maps, Google Assistant, connected services and over-the-air updates baked right into the system. For drivers navigating unpredictable city layouts and unfamiliar highways, this tech makes the SUV significantly more convenient and future-ready.

Also Read - Watch: Truck Goes Off Course After Driver Falls Asleep, Alert Driver Prevents Mishap; Here's How To Stay Safe

2026 Renault Duster: Why Should You Buy?

While the VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and Hyundai Creta N Line have earned their reputation for being driver-focused SUVs, the new Duster raises the bar across performance, dynamics and technology. With sharper handling, the segment's most powerful engine and Google-powered convenience, Renault has delivered a package that buyers simply cannot ignore.