Volkswagen Golf GTI's First Batch Completely Booked Ahead of India Launch

Volkswagen Golf GTI
Volkswagen recently announced the commencement of pre-bookings for the Golf GTI in India. Now, all 150 units of the first batch have been booked by the prospective buyers of the hatchback. The car will be sold in India as a Completely Built Unit, and its entry in the country has already been hyped up. This is followed by the recent launch of the Tiguan R-Line in the country, which is a performance-oriented version of the SUV.
Currently in its eighth generation, the Volkswagen Golf GTI was previously showcased in a gray hue with a blacked-out B-pillar. Furthermore, it will be offered in Kings Red Premium, Grenadilla Black Metallic, and Oryx White Premium paint schemes. The vehicle retains the sporty appearance associated with the model available in the global market. This is further accentuated by a unique design for the alloy wheels, black details on the front bumper, and a single exhaust outlet. Additionally, the GTI emblem is positioned on the front door.
Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Announces Price Hike Of Up To Rs 12.2 Lakh Starting June 2025
Regarding the interior, it is anticipated to include a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports voice commands powered by Chat GPT. Moreover, the vehicle will feature a GTI-specific digital display with red highlights. Other amenities include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, multi-zone climate control, and ventilated, powered front seats.
The Volkswagen Golf GTI in India will be equipped with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine generating 265 hp and 370 Nm, combined with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that channels power to the front wheels. It will also feature an electronically controlled front-axle differential lock. Volkswagen claims that the Golf GTI can reach 0 to 100 kph in 5.9 seconds, with a maximum speed electronically limited to 250 kph.
Currently in its eighth generation, the Volkswagen Golf GTI was previously showcased in a gray hue with a blacked-out B-pillar. Furthermore, it will be offered in Kings Red Premium, Grenadilla Black Metallic, and Oryx White Premium paint schemes. The vehicle retains the sporty appearance associated with the model available in the global market. This is further accentuated by a unique design for the alloy wheels, black details on the front bumper, and a single exhaust outlet. Additionally, the GTI emblem is positioned on the front door.
Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Announces Price Hike Of Up To Rs 12.2 Lakh Starting June 2025
Regarding the interior, it is anticipated to include a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports voice commands powered by Chat GPT. Moreover, the vehicle will feature a GTI-specific digital display with red highlights. Other amenities include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, multi-zone climate control, and ventilated, powered front seats.
The Volkswagen Golf GTI in India will be equipped with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine generating 265 hp and 370 Nm, combined with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that channels power to the front wheels. It will also feature an electronically controlled front-axle differential lock. Volkswagen claims that the Golf GTI can reach 0 to 100 kph in 5.9 seconds, with a maximum speed electronically limited to 250 kph.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world