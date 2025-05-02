Volkswagen Golf GTI Pre-Bookings Begin On May 5: Check Details

Volkswagen Golf GTI
Volkswagen recently launched the Tiguan R-Line in the Indian market. The brand is now preparing to launch the Golf GTI for launch in the country. Before the event, the automaker will start taking pre-bookings for the vehicle on May 5. The car with the iconic nameplate will be sold as a full import with the treatment of a GTi badge. With this, it will be the automaker's second car with the GTi badge.
Presently in its eighth generation, the Volkswagen Golf GTI was previously seen in a grey color with a blacked-out B-pillar. Additionally, it will be available in Kings Red Premium, Grenadilla Black Metallic, and Oryx White Premium. The vehicle maintains the sporty look that is characteristic of the model offered in the international market. This is further enhanced by a distinctive design for the alloy wheels, black accents on the front bumper, and a single exhaust tip. Additionally, the GTI badge has been placed on the front door.
In terms of the interior, it is expected to feature a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports voice commands powered by Chat GPT. Moreover, the car includes a GTI-specific digital instrument cluster with red accents. Among the other features are wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, multi-zone climate control, and ventilated and powered front seats.
The Volkswagen Golf GTI in India will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 265 hp and 370 Nm, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that delivers power to the front wheels. It will also include an electronically controlled front-axle differential lock. Volkswagen asserts that the Golf GTI can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in 5.9 seconds, with a top speed electronically capped at 250kph.
