VinFast VF6, VF7 India Launch Confirmed For September 6

VinFast India made its India entry official at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 with the showcase of the VF6 and the VF7 electric SUVs at the event. At the time, the Vietnamese manufacturer kept the launch details of the vehicles a secret. That changes now as the automaker has announced that the vehicle will be launched on September 6. It is to be noted that the bookings for the EVs were initiated back in July 15, while the delivery dates are yet to be announced.

VinFast VF7

Based on earlier reports, the VinFast VF7 SUV will be offered in three versions: Earth, Wind, and Sky. Additionally, the SUV will come in six color choices: Jet Black, Desat Silver, Infinity Blanc, Crimson Red, Zenith Grey, and Urban Mint, enhancing the exterior design that showcases the brand's distinctive design language. Specifically, the front end features DRLs that span the width of the vehicle, merging in the center to form a V-shape that highlight the brand's badge.

The VinFast VF7 will be available in both 2WD and 4WD configurations; in both cases, it is powered by a 70.8kWh battery pack. In the 2WD model, the VF7 uses a 204 hp front, while the AWD variant also includes a rear motor; the total output is 350 hp and 500 Nm. The WLTP range for the VF7 AWD is 431 km, whereas the front-wheel-drive version is rated at 450 km.

VinFast VF6

The VinFast VF6 has a sleek design, featuring eyebrow-like LED daytime running lights at the front. This LED strip descends as it nears the 'V' logo positioned in the center. The grille displays a honeycomb pattern with wide air dams and black cladding. At the rear, the VinFast VF6 includes an LED strip taillight that mirrors the design found on the front. Moreover, the sloping roofline further enhances its curvy aesthetic to some degree.

This electric SUV is equipped with a 59.6 kWh battery that powers a 204 hp motor mounted on the front axle. While no ARAI range has been provided, the vehicle boasts a WLTP-rated range of 480 km.